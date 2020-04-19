To The Daily Sun,
In light of the coronavirus and the stress placed on families in need of food, I would like to propose a challenge! There are those of us who can rely on a steady income from Social Security, pensions or IRA's. Those incomes will continue to come in for us every month, while others have lost their income by being let go or furloughed, causing hardship for families and individuals who wonder where the next meal will come from.
The government has recently seen fit to give us an unexpected stimulus check in the approximate amount of $1,200. My suggestion is that those of us secure in the knowledge of a monthly income, use the gift of this stimulus check by donating at least $100 or $200 to our local food pantry to relieve the stress and demand of feeding the children, families and neighbors in our own communities.
Can we use the money for ourselves? Of course we can, but there are those out there in more dire straights than we are! So let's do this. Let's make a difference. Open those purse strings and open our hearts. We'll come out on the other end a better person.
Please accept this challenge! Meredith Food Pantry address is: 147 Main St., Meredith, N.H. 03253. Those in other towns, please donate to your local food pantries.
Faith Hanney
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.