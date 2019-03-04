To The Daily Sun,
We moved to Moultonborough in 2004 because it was a nice town where we could sail on a lake. Only later did we realize it was one of the lowest taxed towns in New Hampshire. But we would never have moved at all were it not for the taxes in Hopkinton. When we arrived there in 1978, the taxes on our ancient farmhouse were $1,700. When we moved they were $12,000 and today are over $18,000 — a rate of increase over double the gain in property value. Hopkinton was once a tight-fisted town. Once, in reaction to rising taxes, we voted a 3 percent cut across the board in every spending department. But times changed. "Folks from away" moved in, and started demanding all the expensive benefits they had moved to get away from. There was no proposal they didn't like. And of course each proposal was, on its face, attractive.
Selectman candidate Chuck McGhee's February 4th letter (http://bit.ly/2VrhJRW) is apposite. No one questions legitimate spending for needed services. Fads, frills and fancy stuff will be our undoing, here as it was in Hopkinton. We need to consider just how many taxpayers the latest luxury idea will benefit, and judge each project on the basis of cost and effectiveness.
Richard M. Langworth
Moultonborough
