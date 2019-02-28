To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter from a woman whose school district meeting potentially will switch to SB-2 format (deliberative session with no vote but with amendments possible — a month later, voting booth votes), promoted it. In her letter she declared people's fears about SB-2 baseless — she sees only gains to be had.
When my older daughter was a high school student in Plymouth, our school meeting was attended by hundreds. We met in the PSU field house, all the bleacher seats pulled out. I just checked in with the meeting moderator for the Pemi-Baker district meeting now when they've gone to SB-2 format and heard, of the deliberative session, "We get about six attendees." Also heard, "We have more school board members and more ballot clerks than we have voters." And, "It's a dismal failure for democracy." Now the high school cafeteria is set up with seating for 50.
My town of Sanbornton will have the SB-2 question on our Tuesday, March 12 voting-day ballot. One email to me from a Budget Committee member who's for it shows he thinks losing Town Meeting won't hurt the town. I feel differently.
Town Meeting time is part of a larger fabric, and the town fabric is stronger without holes. Of course not everyone can attend. But the elementary school gym set up with chairs usually, even in tough March driving conditions, is pretty solidly a representation of ages and income levels — and the two sides of town. Those who don't attend have their reasons, and I believe a level of trust must be in place. We have town employees present who can, going to the mic, provide details about warrant articles that are not in the spare language of the articles. I have lost count of how many times I've gone to Town Meeting thinking I'd vote one way, because I'd gotten the town report from town office and read it ahead of time, only to have the new information about a situation cause me to change my mind and vote the other way.
SB-2 format would put the voter in the booth alone with the spare-language articles. If you might have more voter participation — how does that weigh against a voter being uninformed and feeling uninformed?
Town Meeting has huge value — on Wednesday evening, March 13 this year. It provides discussion time, and we do group-think before we vote. Our good moderator pays attention to what vote-format will work best, and being productive of our time is a goal too. Anyone who can sit through a good dinner out and not hurt in the bottom can do Town Meeting fine. Some actually bring a handy cushion for their folding chair or stand in the large room's back. Some bring knitting. Snacks and drinks are for sale by the Fire Department's Auxiliary. While we wait for a ballot-box vote to reach completion, we talk with people we may see only at Town Meeting time. That happens all around the big room. Our whole fabric is a treasure as is the time spent being a citizen legislature together.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
