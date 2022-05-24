To The Daily Sun,
The baby formula shortage is real. As parents we all go through the purchasing of the diaper phase, the instruction on how to install a baby car seat and the constant purchasing of baby formula and food. We want the best for the development of our babies. Safety and good nutrient are paramount.
In some cases, a parent or foster parent needs a certain specialty baby formula for their baby. Case in point, I was contacted by a foster parent of a three and half month-old baby who was born with drugs in his system, and contracted COVID along with bacterial meningitis. The baby was extremely sick while trying different types of baby formula. The formula that ultimately worked was nutramigen hypoallergenic infant formula. The foster family only has 10 days of supply left.
Nutramigen hypoallergenic formula has been difficult to find in stores. Many of the companies who stocked baby formula have been approached but have backorders without a clear date in sight for delivery. I personally have reached out to our New Hampshire Commissioner of Health and Human Services, and she explained the department has no ability to source baby formula.
The new military operation “Fly Formula” is a recent effort from the White House to order baby formula from abroad and fly it in via United States military aircraft. This is the first time in my lifetime I have heard about baby formula shortages which can now lead to a black market or unscrupulous people who will try to price gouge. There is no time to squabble about who is to blame for this baby formula shortage in our country but to act and deliver the product to the U.S. from our allies in order to feed our babies. A friend in need is a friend indeed.
Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney
District 1
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.