I am writing in response to a letter written by Chuck McGee in this paper commenting on a letter I had written in support of Bill Bolton, who ran for state senator in District I. To use his words “I must say I feel it’s necessary to address the false and misleading statements made by Paula Trombi.”( insert Chuck McGee where my name is) The statements I believe he was referring too in my letter were the following: “Bill Bolton is for keeping the Expanded Medicaid Program in N.H. whereas, Bob Giuda voted against it along with all his fellow Republican senators.”
I continued with: “Over 50,000 N.H. residents are covered by Medicaid and without this program we would have a very unhealthy citizenry and potentially a rise in deaths from the youngest to the oldest residents. Ninety percent or more of it is paid by the federal government and is working as well as the Medicare program. This no vote would leave over 50,000 N.H. residents without health care.”
Giuda, in referring to his no vote, stated: “The cost of health insurance is escalating dramatically, effectively denying coverage to most working families that don’t belong to larger groups. We continue to provide low and no cost health care to some while working families are increasingly unable to afford it. We are putting a band aid on a financial disaster.”
My comment to the above quote was: “Not quite true because by keeping the Expanded Medicaid Program another program funded by Medicaid called N.H. Health Protection Plan allows those who do not fit the guidelines for Medicaid or who have been denied private insurance have access to health care. My husband and I were on this program for the two years preceding our eligibility for Medicare.”
My last reference to Medicaid was: “Without this program many residents would not have health care and would drive up the costs of everyone’s health care. Insuring our fellow residents who have no other alternative is not a hand out but a hand up.”
If one is going to state that another person made false and misleading statements it would be best to state exactly what the issue/quote was and why it was false or misleading.
Paula Trombi
Meredith
