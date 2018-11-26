To The Daily Sun,
Well now that the dust has settled after the mid-terms and the "Blue Wave" has proven to be little more then a ripple we can ask what should we expect? My opinion can be summed up in one word: gridlock. The now Democratic majority in the House will make lots of noise and complaints but are actually powerless to change anything because the Senate is firmly in Republican control. We will be entertained by all kinds of hearings and investigations which will be no more then political theater and again do nothing.
So on to the latest leftist cause du-jour, gun control. Another couple mass shootings has the never ending fight to disarm honest American citizens front and center once again. Splashy headlines are the attention grabbers but just as important are the underreported acts of self defense and defense of others by lawful gun carriers all across the nation every day. Reports from local newspapers and TV affiliates go largely unreported and unnoticed.
Take for instance The News Tribune, Tacoma Wash.(Sept. 17) reporting that a young woman defended herself from the enraged knife-wielding boyfriend of a neighbor she had befriended. A single shot from a .22 pistol sent the assailant fleeing (uninjured) to be later arrested. The Denver Post, Denver, CO. (Aug. 21), reported a knife-wielding man causing the crash of a bus was retained at gun point until police arrived. Again no shots were ever fired. Another incident reported in the Star Gazette, Elmira, NY. (Aug. 28) was of a homeowner defending against an early morning home invader. Shotgun pellets from a 12 gauge sent the invader to the hospital. The invader left the hospital before police arrived. Fox13now.com of Salt Lake City, Utah (Aug. 22) reported an elderly couple defended themselves from a bad guy. The criminal was shot twice but still fought with police and had to be tased to be subdued. Even famous race car driver Richard Childress had to defend his home and family once from four heavily armed home invaders.
There hare hundreds if not thousands of incidents like these every year but the gun grabbers either have no knowledge of or no interest in. It's the big splashy stuff they promote. Do readers know that only 3 percent of gun deaths are caused by "assault guns"? Seems again the anti-gun bunch is focusing on the "big splashy" and scary rather then the real problem, criminal and nut cases. Three times as many crimes and assaults are prevented by legal carry gun owners then those committed by criminals. How many women rape victims wished they had had a gun to save themselves? How many muggings might have been prevented? Every place right-to-carry has been passed, crime has decreased. Every place strong anti-gun laws are in effect crimes are rampant. Mass shootings are nearly always in "Gun Free Zones." These are facts so why do most people seem ignorant of them?
Now I haven't even mentioned the threat from terrorists which always hangs over our heads. Folks, it's a dangerous world out there. Terrorists, drug addicts, thugs, you name it, it's out there and you and I are not immune or invulnerable. How many minuets away are the police from you? Likely time enough to secure the crime scene.
Steve Earle
Gilford
Great letter Steve. These facts won't matter to the democrats because to them, gun control is not so much about guns, it's about CONTROL.
