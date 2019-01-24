To The Daily Sun,
The bright orange T-shirt I own showing my opposition to the Northern Pass project is becoming thread bare as Eversource's efforts to push the project through against the will of the people continue into 2019. We are fortunate to have in our state and country a rigorous process to determine which projects are viable, desirable, and in the interest of our state. These processes are carefully designed to allow for the consideration of scientific evidence, economic projections, ecological considerations, and the benefit to the folks who will bear the burden of the project.
The SEC process was complete, methodical, and thorough. Ninety-five percent of public comments submitted to the SEC were opposed to the project. This, along with all other considerations, led the SEC to unanimously reject the proposal. With so much money at stake however, Eversource is hoping that the people of N.H. run out of steam before they run out of cash. Let's all commit to being clear: this project is wrong for N.H. — it was yesterday, and it will be tomorrow.
Eric Oliver
Hebron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.