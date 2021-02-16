To The Daily Sun,
"Seriously? No Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists after March 31?" That's the way Louise Rosand started her letter to The Daily Sun on Feb. 16 which was so well stated. Her letter totally duplicated our reaction to that devastating news.
My wife is not only able to walk, but continues to run after a devastating full-tilt smash to her knee by our neighbor's dog that disintegrated bone. She's a runner, and at that time was in final prep for a marathon. Her question to Dr. Lieberman was, "When will I be able to run again?" His response was, "Let's just see if you'll be able to walk again." He had worked on Olympic athletes with severe skiing injuries. Were it not for his total understanding of what was at stake, and the care and expertise he undertook to add the necessary metal plates and screws and somehow also deal with the disintegrated bone, we are sure the outcome would have been very different. Where he goes, we go. I've had a knee replacement with Dr. Hogan, who also replaced knees for two of my friends. To lose these expert orthopaedic specialists is absolutely outrageous. As Louise stated, we are in a prime ski area, have a significant elderly population and the AOS supports many adjacent towns and winter and summer tourists as well.
We need to speak out against this terrible loss. We invite you to review Louise' article to voice your concerns.
One other thing, off topic: Kudos to the Integrity 7 who voted to impeach Trump. If John McCain was alive, and who I voted for way back when, he'd have voted likewise. It's called integrity.
Everett McLaughlin
Gilford
