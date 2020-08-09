This past week I watched a segment of the news in which Gov. Sununu strongly recommended people refrain from having or attending backyard barbecues and gatherings in order to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19. Today in the Daily Sun I read that Gov. Sununu in a news conference on Thursday said “we all feel confident that motorcycle week could go off successfully.”
In other words, thousands of people from all over the country can converge on Laconia and surrounding areas for eight days with no danger, but I shouldn’t have a barbecue in my backyard? This double standard is nothing but money motivated. I suppose if my barbecue guests were planning on utilizing local lodging and visiting the gift shops in my area, it would be OK to have my barbecue.
It’s amazing to me that safety precautions and common sense can be thrown out the window when it comes to the almighty dollar. I understand the importance that events such as the motorcycle rally mean to the local economy, but this isn’t the only part of the country that has had to adjust to the current dilemmas presented due to the pandemic. Many events across the nation have been cancelled. Should the profits of local businesses take precedence over the health and well being of the local population?
Evelyn Dudley
Sandwich
