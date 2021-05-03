To The Daily Sun,
I don't understand.
People revolted against government-mandated and/or privately enforced mask wearing as a public health matter, seeing it as an assault against constitutional individual rights.
BUT they support a government-mandated and/or privately enforced restriction as a public health measure: no smoking!
I don't understand.
Ernesto Solis
Franklin
