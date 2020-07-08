To The Daily Sun,
When I heard that the Trump campaign was planning a rally in Portsmouth for July 11, I was shocked, then utterly disgusted that the president and Governor Sununu would show such little respect for the health and safety of Granite State residents. A large crowd of people, many from out of state, in close quarters, shouting and cheering for hours on end. Perfect recipe for a COVID-19 surge.
I have yet to hear much of anything in terms of protest from our N.H. congressional delegation, nor from the various professional health care societies and organizations. What happened to their codes of ethics to uphold health and safety for the public at large?
I demand Governor Sununu ask the president to cancel this event. N.H. has worked too hard and sacrificed too much trying to control this pandemic to toss it all away for the sake of political ideology. By the way, this has nothing to do with my own political persuasions. If the Biden campaign, or any other candidate, were planning an event like this right now, my reaction would be exactly the same.
Ernest Roy PT, DPT
Northfield
