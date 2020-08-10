To The Daily Sun,
For good reason, there is great concern over coronavirus.
Medical professionals are working around the clock. Pharmaceutical companies are working diligently, however, part of their reason is profit-or-loss. Politicians want to help, and they try.
Help is at your fingertips. On your electronic device, go to Wickipedia. type these words in, "The common cold" (the common cold is a virus, a group of viruses known as corona). Do this for yourself. Do it also to benefit all all humans.
You have heard it said: "There is no cure for the common cold." That is true because the cold is a virus and there is no cure for a virus.
We avoid people who have colds. We do not want them to sneeze near us. For our benefit we avoid contact with a person who has "a cold."
How could anyone clamor to open schools or restaurants or any other institution where crowds gather? (The Sturgis Bike Rally, for instance.)
More than likely, the only cure for coronavirus is to isolate.
Leave home only when absolutely neccesary, for example food, shopping and work (your job).
In your Bible, please read the words of Jesus Christ at Matthew, Chapter 7 and Verse 12. Many of us know this as the golden rule. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Help yourself, help your family and your neighbors. Isolate! "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Spoken and written 2,000 years ago and still pertinent today. You may want to consider the words of wisdom in the Holy Bible.
Ernest Fox
Meredith
