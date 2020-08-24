To The Daily Sun,
In response to the letter on Saturday from Alison James:
One good reason to wear a mask? I can give you many. All your neighbors who are elderly or have compromised immune systems. We wear masks not only to protect ourselves but to protect OTHERS AROUND US from US! I don’t know how many more times it can be said because if you don’t believe it now, you won't ever. You talk about how you are "FORCED" to wear a silly mask against your freedom. Well gee, does that mean you complain about the mandate to wear a shirt and shoes in a store too? I mean shoes only protect your feet. And why wear clothes at all, I mean clothing cannot protect you if a mask does not? All those rules for your own safety that mess with YOUR FREEDOM! Seat belts, helmets, registering your car! That DARN government! HOW DARE THEY! (if you do not see the sarcasm, I feel sorry for you)
As for breathing in dirty air, well, then, I guess those doctors who wear masks during 18-hour surgery must all have lung problems then too. You are wrong about these events not causing "outbreaks," the numbers did spike especially in Tulsa because Trump allowed his own team to work while being Covid positive. N.H. has low numbers because we have been careful. What is the big deal, only 160,000 people have died and 15 of them under 19? Despite your numbers being wrong as there have been 92 people under 19 who have died and 23 of them under 4-years-old. Why don't you ask the parents of those who died if it's a big deal? My stepfather died from Covid at 80 and we still all are sick over it. We should not be opening schools because there is enough death and tragedy with school shootings to add in death waivers for Covid. I mean how are we going to get 6-year-old children to wear a mask all day if grown adults refuse?
So, bikers are "way smarter than protesters," is that your scientific hypothesis? Funny, cause last I checked, smart people can catch Covid too. Rich can, poor can, celebrities can, politicians can. You can, I can! We all CAN! I do not advocate being locked up inside 24/7 — I advocate for being smart. I went to Las Vegas in July. I spent five hours on a full plane both ways, I walked the strip and ate in restaurants. I wore a mask and distanced myself and I did not catch Covid. Social distancing and wearing a mask WORKS!
My last point is this: developing antibodies after contracting Covid, does not mean you will not contract it again like the Chicken Pox. In fact, some people have caught it again. People do your research and not on Fox News! Anyone who is willing to sacrifice “only 25 percent” of our population, should imagine 25 percent of their loved ones-who would you give as a tribute to Covid?
Erica Hebert
Laconia
