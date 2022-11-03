On Nov. 8, Congressional 1st District voters will vote in one of the most important off-year elections. While no presidential candidate is on the ballot, former President Donald Trump created what is essentially a national election by anointing candidates who follow his perverted, incomprehensible philosophy and discipline.
In choosing candidates, one has to go beyond personality. The choices presented, thanks to those who follow the cult of Trump and refuse to accept the truth, has come down to both Senate and House candidates who want to undo almost 100 years of history and progressive legislation such as Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and civil rights legislation that has increased opportunities for all. They also have “invented” new constitutional interpretations to remove even individual rights to privacy into a citizen’s bedroom.
Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt have pledged to end Social Security, Medicare and a host of other benefits that we have all relied upon. They have backtracked and lied about the 2020 election and whether they believe the audited results. The record indicates that Leavitt was in the White House perpetrating the Trump lies in her public relations position that led to the Trump-inspired, plotted and executed Jan. 6 insurrection. Bolduc sneers at individuals who have different views from his on 2020 election results, Jan. 6 and the demise of Roe v. Wade.
In reviewing the choices, the two 1st District Republican candidates represent the bottom of the barrel in background, thought and plans, merely adhering to an election strategy to justify their and Trump’s outlandish beliefs.
Thus, I urge all thinking voters to vote for Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Maggie Hassan, not based on their records, but the unacceptable alternative led by Trump and his anointed acolyte candidates.
