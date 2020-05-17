To The Daily Sun,
As the Moultonborough Board of Selectmen has been considering holding either an open air meeting under a tent for some 400 to 500 voters or using a default budget, perhaps the board should avail itself of Emergency Order #12 that allows “virtual meetings” (which one would assume will continue to be effective as the Stay Home Order has been continued to the through at least May 31), the board should consider accepting the concept of a virtual meeting and either drive by and/or absentee mail-in balloting to complete the Town Meeting, rather than scrapping the meeting and using a default budget.
Order #12 waives certain requirements of RSA Chapter 91-A for public meetings, ultimately allowing all public bodies to meet virtually in order to comply with prohibitions on public gatherings and with health guidelines from both the CDC and DHHS. Other towns have availed themselves of alternative methodologies to complete their fiscal and legal responsibilities.
In light of the Covid-19 requiring physical-distancing, the age demographics of town’s voters, the vagaries of weather and the physical requirements to spend hours at an outdoor meeting or scrapping a meeting for a default budget, why doesn’t the board consider a hybrid virtual meeting with voting as described above in accord with the Governor’s Emergency Order #12, instead of an expensive outdoor meeting in a tent or default budget with no voter input whatsoever.
Eric Taussig
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.