To The Daily Sun,
With only nine days notice, the Moultonborough Select Board has amended the already printed and distributed Town Warrant to ask voters, without any public announcement, to abruptly approve a radically revised Warrant Article 15 to sell the entire 5-acre central Taylor property for redevelopment as an institutional medical campus in the center of Moultonborough Village to Huggins Hospital.
While this proposal may have considerable merit, the secretly negotiated letter of intent between the town and Huggins – with waivers of normal planning and zoning requirements – only made public by the Select Board last Thursday, is an abdication of the board’s responsibility to the community and voters. It ignores a decade of community planning that citizens have participated in, essentially allowing for a “hostile takeover” of the Village by a nonprofit entity, without normally required limitations.
The Select Board has agreed to sell the entire Taylor property to Huggins for $75,000. While the sale of the historic Taylor House with only 1.5 acres was offered to others at a reduced price to offset the anticipated restoration costs, the town values the property at its assessed value of $239, 300 (and it was purchased by the town 7 years ago for $249,033).
So, what’s wrong with this picture?
1. It is improper that the board secretly negotiated a deal without public input to require a summary sale and demolition of the Taylor House.
2. It ignores years of professional planning studies and recommendations for Village revitalization conducted with community participation.
3. It allows Huggins to bypass planning and zoning reviews and regulations intended to preserve the Village’s character and community interests.
What should the voters at Saturday’s Town meeting do:
1. Require that the Huggins plan retain the central greenspace and rear walking trails.
2. Require that any new structure not be at a scale like the hideous Dollar General store and be consistent architecturally with the existing Huggins building.
3. Require that Huggins – like any other commercial entity – proceed with appropriate compliance with the planning and zoning process, and if they desire a larger facility than zoning allows, to obtain a Special Exception with statutorily required notice and hearings.
At Saturday’s Town Meeting, voters should request amendment of Article 15 to insure a thoughtful well-planned facility to be built on the historic Taylor property to preserve green space and the village’s character, keeping in mind that Huggins is a nonprofit entity that will not be on the tax rolls.
Eric Taussig
Moultonborough
