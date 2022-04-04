To The Daily Sun,
I live in New Hampshire; when I drive, I am convinced I live in a third world country based on the roads I regularly use. Now we have the political intellectuals in Concord led by Gov. Chris Sununu advocating a gas tax holiday that will cost the state more than $27 million. I do wonder how NH can justify this political idiocy when NH already has one of the lowest state gas taxes in the country and some of the worst sub-standard roads. This so-called "holiday" financed by unused federal COVID funds to eliminate gas taxes is throwing the baby out with the bath water, utterly stupid.
Left over COVID funds should be used for the health needs of NH residents. Gov. Sununu and legislators should use the dedicated gas tax to properly rebuild our roads so we don’t live with a third world infrastructure.
Eric Taussig
Moultonborough
