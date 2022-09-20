As an independent, undeclared voter, after last Tuesday’s primary I now know the candidates for the Senate, 1st Congressional District and governor. I have examined which ones will earn both my campaign contributions and votes. In reaching my decision, I have examined candidate platforms; voting history (if they exist); conformity to electoral norms, and most importantly, honesty and consistency in recent public positions on critical issues.
As the Laconia Daily Sun limits letters to 300 words, I am only addressing one contested election and that is the Senate contest between Maggie Hassan and Don Bolduc. While I can be critical of quite a number of positions that Hassan has taken during her past term as well as inconsistencies, I have reached the conclusion that Bolduc’s inability (1) to decide who won the last presidential election; (2) failure to acknowledge and call out the Jan. 6 insurrectionists; (3) coupled with a primary campaign advocating election decertification and adherence to Orange Jesus’ lies and misrepresentations makes him an entirely unacceptable candidate.
While his military career may be notable, the requisites for election to a Senate must include honesty, consistency and loyalty to the U.S. political system, not with an originalist view of the Constitution and adherence to another god, but with the norms we all experienced and accepted over past centuries.
While I credit Bolduc for his admission that he suffers from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury that could well influence his votes, unfortunately that is another potential negative.
Finally, his extreme positions questioning fundamental privacy in the bedroom, same-sex marriage and eliminating the FBI further disqualify him.
For all the above reasons, I will be contributing and voting for Sen. Hassan for reelection and urge all thoughtful voters to do likewise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.