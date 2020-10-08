To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Bill Wrights’ underdog campaign for sheriff. Those of us that know Bill well know that humble beginning and loving the simple things in life are him. He has a deep commitment to his family, friends, and his law enforcement family. As we all have recently learned that politicians and wealthy folks have found a candidate (we now know they were looking for any candidate) because they do not like what Bill Wright stands for.
He is for a fair and open campaign, he believes that the sheriff should work full-time in support of the team, he believes hard work should be a standard for all county employees, he believes the job of Belknap County Sheriff should be earned, he believes in integrity and compassion are part of a police officer’s job.
So, the kid from Winnisquam Regional High School likely would not have been guessed to become Belknap County Sheriff. Bill served with the United State Marine Corps and committed his life to law enforcement, including the last 15 with Belknap County. Please don’t let people with the money to buy full page ads and big signs try to dissuade you from the fact that Bill is the right man for this job.
People who know him well will tell you he has the integrity to do the job.
Eric Mix
Center Barnstead
