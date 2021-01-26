To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Kirk’s Jan. 21 letter to the editor of the Daily Sun paints a dark picture of the future with a Biden/Harris administration, so dark that it demands our attention and careful reflection.
Mr. Kirk opens with a prediction that will almost certainly prove true…”Gas prices will rise.” But that rise will likely be more a function of increasing demand for gasoline and aviation fuel as the economy recovers and we all escape our COVID-19 isolation than the longer term policy impact on the supply side of fuel markets that he cites. By starting though with a point that rings true, that gas prices will rise, he creates an air of credibility for his position.
He continues with statements about the Paris Climate Accord. He asserts that “only the US will be held liable…”. In fact the targets of the Accord are voluntary and non-legally binding. He correctly points out that the Accord’s targets are long term, but then asserts that “China….need not do anything until 2030.” While true technically, it is not the truth since changing the energy underpinnings of any economy cannot be accomplished at the 11th hour but instead require persistent long term investments and technological change for all economies.
And Mr. Kirk closes with conspiracy theorists’ “creating a new world order” position, listing alleged Biden/Harris demands, eg, abolishing government, private property, inheritance, family, and religion. It is an odd claim considering Biden’s long service to government, his commitment to transparency and to de-politicising the Justice Department, his signals about returning inheritance taxes to pre-Trump rates and limits, his abiding religous faith and his commitment to his own family.
Still, if true, Kirk’s new world order claim is so important that it merits study of the record, facts, and reflection. Regrettably, Kirk provides none of that. His argument is an appeal based on assertion, not facts nor even demonstrated expertise. And he closes by turning the tables, “prove to me this is untrue” as if just repeating assertions is enough.
Kirk has every right to articulate his perspective. We the readers bear responsibility for judging the quality of his arguments. We should recognize that Kirk provides no evidence to support his claims. His rhetoric supported by nothing more than assertions fails any reasonable test of persuasion.
Eric Herr
Hill
