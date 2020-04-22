To The Daily Sun,
Even while professing dismay over partisan COVID-19 rhetoric, divisive arguments seem to be the order of the day. That’s regrettable since we face a common foe. Perhaps rather than looking back and assigning blame, we should focus on the path ahead, asking three questions: 1. ‘What have we learned from COVID-19? 2. What do we need to learn still? and 3. How will we best learn those lessons?’ Obviously, we need to discover a vaccine and interventions that provide symptomatic relief. But I focus on how we as a society live with COVID-19, balancing health risk and economic distress?
What have we learned? We’ve learned that COVID-19 is a mortal threat and exponential hazard. COVID-19’s spread doubles in a remarkably short period of time. If the time to doubling confirmed cases is only three days, delaying action even a month means the problem is 1,000 times greater than had it been dealt with on day one. Taking action promptly is critical to dealing successfully with COVID-19.
COVID-19 has reinforced the fact that we are cannot act as independent agents. We contract the virus from others. Our actions can put others in harm’s way. Public policy, public leaders, and our own behavior must reflect our interdependence.
Recent events confirm that science and data matter. They are not perfect guides to the future and to our decisions. But informed action is almost certain to produce better outcomes than intuition and anecdote, no matter how strong a speaker’s conviction. As Charles Darwin noted, “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than knowledge.”
What do we need to learn still? We need to better understand the facts. What is the time to double? Here precision matters, if doubling time improves to six days vs. three, the scaling problem drops from 1,000 fold to 32 fold. How transmissible is COVID-19? What is its mortality rate? How do those figures differ across segments of the population? For how long can one be infectious? Can one be asymptomatic and be infectious? Having had the virus is one immune and for how long? Science probably won’t provide THE definitive answers. But data and science will produce information in which we can all have greater confidence and with which we will make better decisions.
And we need to learn to live commercially, socially, and personally with a new normal, even if only for a while.
How will we learn these lessons? Large scale data collection via testing will provide critical input to our decisions. Fortunately, because our approach is out of the Federalist’s playbook, we will be testing a variety of situations, eg, rural vs urban, a variety of policy approaches. These “experiments” will accelerate our learning if we capitalize on the data and insights they provide. To accomplish that, the federal government should ensure that we harness that data nationally. We learn as quickly as possible and revise our approaches as our experience dictates. Our first answers aren’t going to be right, but they can help us get to the right answers quickly. Humility, transparency, and truth will be critical to realizing that trajectory.
Eric Herr
Hill
