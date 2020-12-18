To The Daily Sun,
“Live free or die,” New Hampshire’s motto, is often prologue to arguments on freedoms and individual rights. The Dec. 17, Laconia Daily Sun published two letters argued from our motto: a letter by Mr. Sellers on mask-wearing and a letter by Ms. Hayward on freedom of speech on Ms. Johnson’s antisemitic speech. The John Stark quote really is a stirring sound bite that resonates with New Hampshire psyches. But it is an incomplete statement of the foundations of civil society. Three decades before Stark wrote, Jefferson penned an early expression of American rights in the Declaration . . . "that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights and that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." But the close of the Declaration is as important: “we (the signers) mutually pledge our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor” toward these ends. As Jefferson recognized, individual rights without mutual obligations will not long survive.
How should we understand our pledges, our duties to each other as we embrace living free?
It seems to me that at a minimum we should so live our freedom that others too can live free . . . so that they too can enjoy their rights to Life, to Liberty, and to the pursuit of Happiness. Today, in the midst of COVID-19, this juxtaposition of rights and obligations is on display vividly all around us. We may all have a right to live maskless. But does that freedom really extend to putting the lives of healthcare workers, senior citizens, and all with whom we come in contact at risk. Can we, should we really compromise their rights. Living our rights and obligations is the foundation of our civil society. Balancing our rights and our duties, like the founding fathers, is about living an honorable life.
Eric Herr
Hill
