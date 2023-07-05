Don Ewing’s June 29 letter, its spirited defense of the Second Amendment’s "right to bear arms” and broader views on the Constitution merit examination.
Ewing’s third paragraph opens: “The purpose of the U.S. Constitution is to protect, not limit, people’s rights.” The Preamble to the Constitution, however, articulates a broader purpose: “We the People, in Order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity…” Individual rights are a — perhaps the — critical ingredient to achieving these ends, but not the essential purpose of the union.
When individual rights compromise these broader themes, collective circumstances change, or ethical and moral intuitions evolve, the people have taken action, amending the Constitution 27 times. The First Amendment enshrines free speech. Yet protection of the exercise of free speech does not extend to yelling fire in a crowded theater. And the balancing of free speech rights on the one hand and civil liability remains a challenging issue. As Ewing observes, in colonial America, firearms were an essential tool of everyday life. After all, the colonists led independent, often self-sufficient lives. Today, proximity entangles our lives physically and interdependence shapes our economic lives. Such entanglements can create competing individual rights with implications for the general welfare, e.g., the issue of property rights, the commons, and pollution. And our moral intuitions have evolved, e.g., ending slavery and extending the right to vote.
Our more perfect union is not complete. Our circumstances and moral intuitions will continue to evolve. Over time, the people will continue to examine and, where appropriate, adapt our rights to better serve the union’s higher purpose.
