To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in reference to E. Scott Cracraft’s letter (April 2, 2019) regarding Bullying (Bullies not Just Found on the Playground)....
Scott — you are right on the bullying but dead wrong on the source. Almost all the bullying I see is not coming from the right but rather the left!
Just look at all the bullying coming from Hollyweird and the radical left. Young kids being bullied by left-wing teachers into becoming gay or trans. bullying to anyone who dares go against the leftist narrative. Just look at BLM, ANTIFA, and just about every other leftist organization. They destroy property and lives when they don’t get their way. They also shout words like “bigot, racist, sexist, homophobe” much like a spoiled little child that doesn’t get his/her/its way.
In addition to this, Democrats continue to push the big lie of “equality” even though there is less equality than ever in our nation currently. When a homeless person gets the same treatment in court as a Hollyweird celebrity or Democrat politician; when whites and blacks are judged by the same standards at the workplace; when Family court judges give custody to the responsible father instead of the irresponsible mother; when tax cheats like Al Sharpton are given the same treatment as a peasant who owes $2,000 on his taxes — then and only then will we have achieved a semblance of Equality. Until then, Democrats and liberals really need to shut up about “equality”.
Don’t even get me started on the overt left wing bias and hypocracy of the MSM and the Masters of the Universe!
Looking forward to your response....
Mark “Scooter” Ahlers
Murray Hill, NY
(0) comments
