To The Daily Sun,
Immigration is certainly a sensitive topic for some and one that many often are offended when someone disagrees with them on it. As a result of Washington being divided now more than ever, matters of immigration seem to always be left unsolved. In spite of the recent issue of a caravan of thousands of migrants attempting to illegally enter this country, the left side of the political spectrum wants these people, that include women and children, but also undocumented and unknown middle easterners to enter this country with ease and apply for illegitimate asylum opportunities in some instances.
Illegal immigration is dangerous, and it cannot be allowed to happen as it seems imminent now, with the caravan. As well, the current restrictions are not enough, anyone dangerous who wants to enter the U.S. can do it easily through means like the caravan, all one has to do to apply for asylum is claim that they will be persecuted in their home country; this is why it is illegitimate. The question is determining if these people attempting to enter our country are not dangerous in any way and are not a threat to our people. Without a wall, or the National Guard mobilized by President Trump, thousands of illegal immigrants would be entering this country.
Only 28 percent of Americans want the immigration level to increase; most of the country is against legal immigration levels rising, yet Democratic politicians ignore what Americans want. The left instead attempts to expand chain migration and refuses to give funding for the wall at the Mexico/U.S. border. One reason for all this is because when these people are allowed to enter this country legally, the hope for the left is that the immigrants, if allowed into this country, will turn out to vote, and vote Democrat.
Keep in mind, I am totally for the good people out of this bunch to be allowed into our country of equal opportunity and freedom, but there is no given right for everyone to be an American, and we must sort out the bad people. As a result of this, people are left waiting for the process of legal citizenship for a very long time in some instances, and I see the other side of this, regarding that some people simply do not have that time. However, we must put American citizens first.
The rate of all crimes committed in the U.S. between legal and undocumented immigrants is more than double for undocumented immigrants. Statistically, undocumented immigrants that are in this country commit far more crimes than legal documented immigrants. This is a huge threat to the protection of our citizens and should not be looked away from, all for a vote. The majority of Americans are against illegal immigration, including President Barack Obama, as he said in a press conference in 2005, "We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked."
I completely agree with this, and with the recent caravan, there would be tons of illegal immigration if not for the military protecting our borders. Immigration laws, how they are right now, need more restrictions. The result of restricting immigration is controlling the efficient commerce and international trade level, as well as the prevention of people and goods entering the country illegally.
One of the most important things Congress needs to do is pass comprehensive immigration reform, this act would provide a guide to legal citizenship for all the undocumented people currently residing in the country. Since 1986, Congress has passed five laws regarding border security, and since then, U.S. border protection agencies have only been able to stop 30 percent of attempted illegal border crossings. Prior to 1986, the number was at around 55 percent.
However, of course, there are difficulties when tightening the border too much, it intervenes with the swift flow of commerce and complicates trade. There are some pros to illegal immigration, like local economies see a boost in production, and their is more diversity in our country. The goal is to find the middle ground that is not too tight of a border where it disrupts anything economically but also prevents potential terrorists and drug traffickers from flooding into our country.
The truth is there is a majority of good people who are trying to search for better opportunities and a good job, we need a system that can allow immigrant workers to apply for a legitimized "biometric entry key" to enter our country safely. Just as how TSA precheck works, a system that has cost benefits which effectively increases our security and the swift and easy flow of commerce. Precheck is a model of the risk-based screening, which allows people to easily move and conduct business while providing TSA more time and attention to be held on the potential threats to our country. So by using a system that would effectively sort out the potential dangers, we would legalize a critical portion of our current labor force, allow migrants with equal opportunity and let border protection to focus on the real threats. The time for Congress to pass the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act and develop the entry key system is now.
Luc Bourbeau
Holderness School
Plymouth
