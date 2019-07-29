To The Daily Sun,
Well, we have come to the end of July. Seems hard to believe, doesn’t it? In 30 days or so we’ll be saying goodbye to summer and getting ready for pumpkin pies, costumes and figuring out who sits where on Thanksgiving.
What is truly difficult to comprehend is that the Center Harbor Town Band, the finest town band in New Hampshire, has only two concerts remaining on their schedule, Friday, August 2 and Friday, August 9, both at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in Center Harbor, overlooking beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee.
Under the watchful eye of their premier maestro, Carlos Martinez, baton in hand (thank you Roland) the band offers music of days gone by right up to the present day in a style and manner that in many ways is reflective of life in the great State of New Hampshire, laid back peaceful and serene. The fact that this setting is brought to us via the sound of this outstanding band is what makes America and all of us so very unique.
So if you find yourself with some time on your hands come join us at the gazebo in the heart of Center Harbor. The kids can run free, and there’s also a wonderful ice cream shop across the street. The concert itself is, of course, free! And dogs (on a leash) are also welcome.
You’ll be entertained by some great music by this award-winning band and you’ll hear the extraordinary voice of the band’s librarian, Sidra Goldner. Yes, you’ll have to endure a few jokes (?) and public service announcements by the maestro, but you’ll have a quiet, peaceful evening of wonderful music, a spectacular view of Lake Winnipesaukee, sitting among friends and neighbors as we say goodbye to the summer of 2019. See you next Friday!
Vincent Martino
Hanover, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.