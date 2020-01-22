To The Daily Sun,
Those who have nothing better to do this week can watch the U.S. Senate Impeachment proceedings and enjoy the amusement provided as prosecutors continue to mock our Constitution while again embarrassing themselves in front of a national audience.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
