Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Periods of rain. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.