To The Daily Sun,
I remember when I was growing up, my best friend Jim (I'm not using his real name) and I built a tree fort. You know, uncut boards nailed unto a triangle of three trees and on the ground, with the ground as our floor. A neighboring youth, Sam, whom we were at war with, built a tree house 8 or 10 feet up a tree with a wooden floor, boards cut to size, a door, and finished corners. Sam being the enemy and Jim being the leader of our group of boys in the neighborhood had to take down Sam's tree house. He called it inferior workmanship.
Even though we considered Sam the enemy; I could not let that go. I said something like, "Jim that's pretty good workmanship, better than ours" and it was. Jim, God bless him — he was one of the best friends I have had — was BSing from an ulterior motive.
I was probably 12 years old then. I'm 67 now and I've seen this kind of falsehood play out over and over again through my years. Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation has been the latest example of this.
One of the lefts' main talking points that they used as an attempt to justify not granting Judge Kavanaugh even a modicum of presumption of innocence is that this is merely a job interview, presumption of innocence not necessary. Let's see if this holds up to the scrutiny of reason. Firstly, This is a Supreme Court nominee confirmation, not a job interview. A job interview is done in private, usually by single interviewer who decides if the candidate is the best one for the job. If you don't get hired you just move on to the next potential employer. But this was a nomination confirmation, done in public, in a deeply divided country (a side note: the country is not more divided under Trump than it was under Obama. It's only that as a rule conservatives are better behaved than the lefties are) and anyone who is not willing to admit that there has been ample political motive for a people not anchored to an ethical code beyond the end justifies the means, to be willing to smear an innocent man with false accusations to obtain their desired end, is just fooling themselves.
Hey, I've got a heads up for you. Women do lie. Honest I've had personal experience. I bet every one reading this has as well. To say that because Christine Blasey Ford is a woman you have to believe her is one of the biggest BS jobs I've seen. Aside from a political motive, what kind of woman would try to destroy an obviously good man and his family over something that she claims happened 36 years ago when they were both teenagers.
I believe Susan Collins got it right. Ford's testimony did not pass the more-likely-than-not test. She gave the names of four people as corroborating witnesses. Not one of them could corroborate her account. Important facts that could have helped confirm her account she could not remember. All that was left was an accusation. If your going to convict someone in the court of public opinion; you should at least pass that more likely than not test. If we abandon the presumption of innocence, how quickly will we devolve, into well, the French Revolution? If you haven't read Dickins' "A Tale of Two Cities" lately; I suggest you reread it. It's a good read besides.
John Demakowski
Franklin
