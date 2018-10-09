A recent letter to the editor regarding a $2.7 million Proportionate Share Payment to County Nursing Homes, ProShare funds that are distributed by the Department of Health and Human Services (“DHHS”) is less than factual. Not one of the 10 counties has any options such as “do nothing” or “invest” any portion for any purposes much less $1,100,000 for use as matching fund to double that amount.
The fact is Belknap County received $2.7 million Dollars of which $1,339,514.75 (1.4) shall be transferred to the State Treasury. However, led by the current Commission chairman, who consistently ignores Governing Laws, board members clearly agreed with the chairman to encumber money in excess of any appropriations, by ignoring any individual line item’s annual appropriation’s fixed amount. Simply exceed the legal limit without the required authority vested with the Executive Committee. DeVoy and Taylor are looking at transferring $150,000.00 of that (ProShare) revenue to meet overspending (RSA 24:14 and RSA 24:15, I)
What is problematic for the Commission is in order to encumber the $1.4 million requires an appropriation by the Delegation in accordance with RSA 24:14-a Supplemental Appropriations an amount which shall not be less than 50% the remainder of which shall be for the County Nursing Home, for no other purpose, in accordance with; RSA 167:18-h County Nursing Homes; Proportionate Share Payments.
I. Proportionate share payments to county nursing homes shall be made each state fiscal year in an amount equal to the maximum permissible by federal regulations. All payments shall be apportioned to each facility in a percentage equal to that facility's proportion of total county nursing home Medicaid utilization. If the federal government makes adjustments to any proportionate share payments that have been made by the state, the amounts due under this section shall be amended accordingly and adjusted payments shall be made to or from the state as necessary.
II. Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, each county government shall reimburse the state for 50 percent of the total cost of proportionate share payments made to the county pursuant to paragraph I.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
