To The Daily Sun,
As per the most recent weekly letter sent out by Laconia High School Principal Jim McCollum, all students that arrive at school later than 7:30 a.m. are to be corralled into the cafeteria, to miss their first block. Instead of letting students go to their first-block class, where they would only miss 15 minutes or so, they now have to miss the whole class, restricting the amount of time they have to do catch up work with their teacher. “Structure” is great when it's not restrictive of a student's right to education.
This is not a solution. Students who are forced to sit in the cafeteria as a consequence of their tardiness are getting frustrated. Students are starting to skip the whole school day as a result of this. This new rule teaches resentment for the Laconia High School administration not responsibility, and it certainly does not teach how tardiness “does not work in the real world”. While a real life job may not be happy if you show up to work late, they're certainly not going to tell you to take the day off because you were late.
Instead of focusing on this minor problem, it would be wise of the school to start focusing on bigger problems. Students skipping class rather than those trying to go to them would be a much better target of the administration's time. This unethical solution wastes both the students' and administrations' time, and benefits no one.
The student body would like to propose another solution: follow the original tardy procedure. “5 Tardies: Parents will be notified by the attendance clerk. 10 Tardies: Students will receive one hour after school detention and parents will be notified by Administration. A parent conference may be requested at this time.” All teachers threaten this rule, but never follow up with the execution, and yet administration wonders why none of the students thought this threat was credible. How can the student body be expected to follow these guidelines when there truly are no repercussions for their actions?
Students have a right to the education that they are entitled to. Taking a student's education away from them is going to teach nothing but resentment. Surely there was a better way to address this problem. We are disappointed and enraged in many respects.
Emma Fabian
Laconia
