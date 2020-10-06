To The Daily Sun,
I have had the honor of knowing Marcia Hayward personally for many years, as well as having been a professional colleague. As a former teacher and school administrator, Marcia has frequently been in a position of leadership within her community. She is well respected by her constituents, including staff and community members, families, and students. She has served on and organized multiple committees for the benefit of Laconia residents over the many years that she has lived there.
As a public-school principal, Marcia became knowledgeable of the workings and responsibilities of local and state government. She understands N.H. state laws and believes that the duty of public officials is to protect citizens and meet their needs in a fiscally responsible manner.
Marcia has long been an advocate for those she serves. She understands the challenges faced by families and community members, and especially by our youth. She would be a staunch supporter of our citizens and has consistently displayed ethical behavior on their behalf. I would certainly cast my vote for Marcia Hayward if I were a resident of the 3rd District of Belknap County.
Emily K. Spear
Northfield
