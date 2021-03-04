To The Daily Sun,
My name is Emily Christen, and I’m running for school board here in Alton. As of last year, I have been blessed by becoming a first-time mom. My daughter, who is now eight months old, is constantly absorbing information around her, and it is my belief that our schools will play a fundamental role in her growth and development as a citizen of this state.
It is for precisely this reason that I am running for school board, as I believe what she will learn in school will shape her future drastically. As a mother, I wish to ensure that our local schools are teaching my daughter, and all of our children, a curriculum that reflects the values enshrined in the US and New Hampshire constitutions, rather than one conjured up by proponents of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project.
If elected to the school board I will strive to lower costs for taxpayers, and I will oppose the institution of radical left-wing curriculum in our schools. The future of our state hinges on our classrooms and ultimately your vote. It is my belief that our schools should reflect the values of our residents, rather than a dedicated group of partisans seeking to manipulate the worldview of our children. Our school board is the first step in opposing such indoctrination.
On March 9, I ask that you please vote for me, Emily Christen, for Alton School Board. I look forward to earnestly serving our children and you the taxpayers of this town.
Emily Christen
Alton
