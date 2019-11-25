To The Daily Sun,
The LRP Elves are afoot. As the Lakes Region Porcupines’ annual toy drive is underway, we are seeking donations to help struggling families have a good Christmas. We give each child at least two gifts, but it is usually more than that. 100% of all donations go directly to the kids.
We are in our sixth year, thanks to the generosity of those that have donated in the past. We average about 40 families with more than 80 kids and accept people after most other charities have accepted all that they can. For the last two years, we have had Santa make the delivery to everyone that wanted him to visit.
There are a three ways that you can help. We have a GoFundMe page set up at www.gofundme.com/LRP-toy-drive, or you can send a check made out to “Marie Aldrich” to Marie Aldrich, 343 Old Lakeshore Road, Lot 43, Gilford, NH 03249. You can also buy a gift while you are out shopping, such as Lego sets, dolls, art supplies, craft sets, or anything you would like to give. All donations are greatly appreciated. We’ll make arrangements to pick them up if you contact us at the email address below.
If you have any questions or know someone that can use our help, have them send an email to LRPToydrive@gmail.com.
Glen Aldrich
State Representative
Gilford/Meredith
