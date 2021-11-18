To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to all who came to the Laconia High School Powderpuff Game put on by the National Honor Society. We were able to raise over $2,000 to support our New Hampshire veterans at the veterans home in Tilton. If you want to make an extra donation, please feel free to do so on GoFundMe! Just search “powderpuff game for New Hampshire veterans” on GoFundMe. We appreciate anything you can give and hope you enjoyed the game!
Ella Muller
Laconia
