To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire Democrats and Independents have a strong field of Democratic presidential candidates to choose from in the Nov. 11 Presidential Primary. After careful consideration, I’m supporting Elizabeth Warren as the candidate with the best and most detailed plans on a broad range of issues (72 in fact) — see the details on her website: https://elizabethwarren.com/plans. I also think she has the energy, the passion, the empathy, and the intelligence to run an effective campaign that can bring people together and — most important of all — defeat Donald Trump.
I would urge anyone who wants to see two key independent analyses that resulted in endorsements of Warren to Google and read the endorsement by the Des Moines Register (Jan. 19, 2020) and by the New York Times, who endorsed Warren and Amy Klobuchar on Jan. 25, 2020.
As the Des Moines Register wrote, “Warren’s competence, respect for others, and status as the nation’s first female president would be a fitting response to the ignorance, sexism, and xenophobia of the Trump Oval Office. ... At this moment, when the very fabric of American life is at stake, Elizabeth Warren is the president this nation needs.”
Gary McCool
Rumney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.