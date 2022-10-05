I wonder what New Hampshire will be like in 15 years, 10 years, even five years. Will we still be considered the "Live Free or Die" state, or will we simply be known as the Granite State? Will our idyllic communities still be the quiet neighborhoods that exist now? Will our children and grandchildren be able to play outside in the woods or fields near the house?
My name is Lisa Smart, I am running as state representative for Meredith, District 2, Belknap County. I am a proud deplorable, a conservative Republican who clings to God and guns. I believe that America is the greatest nation on this planet and that NH is the greatest state in the country! As your representative I will fight to keep NH as we have known it. We all know what makes NH great. It's not just the ski areas, it's not just the lakes, it's not the tourists who come to enjoy our ski areas and lakes. It's the citizens who live here, work hard to raise their families and keep their communities safe. We are a people who do not like to be told what to do or how to do it. We are free thinkers who believe we know what's best for ourselves. And we are correct!
When I watch the national news, I see the systematic destruction of society as we know it. Laws are labeled racist, transphobic, misogynistic, xenophobic, whatever hateful negative term people can make up. Our laws are discarded as "unfair." Violent crime is through the roof. Anything that is good, or positive, about society is being systematically torn down to be redone in the guise for inclusion and equity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.