To The Daily Sun,
I write in support of New Hampshire raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 to make the Granite State safer and healthier for our youth. I am the Youth Services director of a N.H. non-profit organization, Communities for Alcohol- and Drug-Free Youth (CADY), and a certified prevention specialist.
We have seen a significant increase of vaping in Central N.H. since 2017, and youth use continues to increase. Vaping is the highest incidence of any indicator, including alcohol, for Central N.H. adolescents. In fact, Central N.H. region is significantly higher than statewide averages for 30-day vaping, and cigarette use (2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey).
Middle and high school age youth remain the prime target audience for electronic nicotine devices (ENDs). Some youth, as young as 10, have tried an ENDs product, experienced nicotine overdose, and/or are becoming addicted. Addiction to nicotine, when brain development is at its most critical, can have serious lasting effects.
More recently, we are seeing our local youth struggle with nicotine addiction and many schools are desperate for cessation programs. However, young kids are still asking high school seniors, and students at the local university, to purchase nicotine products for them. And, unfortunately, if kids do not have the means to purchase a device of their own, they will take “hits” off each other’s vape pens (a health risk amid COVID-19 safety issues).
Educators, parents, and community members are genuinely concerned about youth access to electronic nicotine devices (and in turn, other nicotine and tobacco products): this trend is not going away. For these reasons, I sincerely hope that the age to purchasing tobacco products is raised to 21.
Elizabeth Brochu
Communities for Alcohol- and Drug-free Youth (CADY)
Plymouth
