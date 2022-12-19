Words of appreciation are long overdue to Adam Hirshan, publisher of The Sun, and his staff and news team. I would particularly like to single out reporters Catherine McLaughlin and Jon Decker for their informative coverage of this past election cycle.
First as a resident and secondly as a candidate for Belknap County commissioner, I appreciated their in-depth coverage of the responsibilities of the various elected offices and the issues that impacted us locally and statewide. The interviews and research about the backgrounds, experiences, and platforms of candidates running in both the primary and general election was enlightening for voters. Thank you both for your well-researched and -written articles.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who supported my candidacy with votes and financial contributions. Running for office was quite the experience and an interesting one hearing the concern that residents expressed as I canvassed in various communities. I also enjoyed the opportunity to learn what motivated fellow candidates seeking office.
Let me take this opportunity to publicly congratulate my Republican opponent, Steve Hodges. Having served Belknap County when Steve was sheriff, I know he cares and will do a good job on behalf of all of us.
Campaigning is expensive and I was humbled by the many contributions. With all my expenses covered, I would like my contributors to know that the remaining funds were distributed, as I had promised, to nonprofits in the four communities making up my district. I allocated them based on the number of votes in the general election and sent checks to the Alton Community Services Food Pantry, Barnstead’s End 68 Hours of Hunger, Gilford’s Got Lunch, and Hands Across the Table (HATT) in Ward 2 Laconia.
Here’s to 2023 and Belknap County’s services being better supported by our new delegation.
