To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I wrote to encourage voters to educate themselves about the candidates. If elected, do you believe your candidate will work for the common good? Will his or her vote as a member of the county delegation and as a state representative enhance the quality and economic prosperity of our lives?
In District 2, four excellent candidates are running for the House to serve Meredith and Gilford.
Diane Hanley during her 22 years in the Lakes Region as an educator and environmental consultant has made numerous contributions to the quality of our lives. She has served on legislative study committees addressing conservation and issues such as lakes management. Residents, as well as, visitors to our beautiful region have enjoyed the W.O.W. Trail that Diane, as the past president, worked tirelessly to enhance. Currently, she serves as president of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association.
Diane understands how the vitality and economic prosperity of our region depends upon the sustained health of our natural resources – green energy, clean air, water. She will also address the county’s need for good-paying year-round employment opportunities, in order to retain the youth we have educated and also attract other talented workers and their families. She is also committed to protecting access to healthcare and guarding the rights of individuals with their physicians to make decisions.
Another talented candidate is Shelley Carita, who brings a wealth of experience in public health and social services. Her career spans over 25 years in the nonprofit sector leading agencies that serve individuals and families with developmental and behavioral challenges. Recently, she retired as the Executive Director of the Partnership for Public Health. She is active in the Rotary and serves as a director for Camp Resilience. Shelley will be a powerful advocate for public health, social services, and safety.
With decades in higher education, Dara McCue is committed to ensuring that New Hampshire is affordable and positioned to attract a skilled workforce. She recognizes the importance of adequately funding public education if we are going to attract quality employment opportunities for our residents thereby strengthening our region’s economy. She is a listener ready to hear, understand, and address our concerns.
Natalie Taylor, a small business owner in Meredith, has been active with the Chamber and Greater Meredith Program. I do believe she will bring her entrepreneurial perspective to Concord as an advocate for the needs of younger residents such as affordable housing, job training, and a livable wage. Natalie is committed to supporting legislation that protects the rights for all groups. She will work for prison reform and improved programs for addiction recovery.
These candidates have my vote. They are listeners and doers. They have shown in their careers that they have worked collaboratively to find solutions that addressed concerns and needs. It is time for a change. We need these four to get our county back on course and take our concerns and perspective to Concord on the issues impacting our lives.
Eliza Leadbeater
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.