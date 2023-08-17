To The Daily Sun,

In response to Carolyn Johnson’s letter about the recent appointments to the Gilford Community Power Aggregation Committee, I am honored to be one of the four volunteers appointed. Residents interested in serving were asked to submit a letter of interest by Aug. 4, which I did. I was unaware that applications would be reviewed and a decision made as quickly as Aug. 9.

