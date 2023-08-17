In response to Carolyn Johnson’s letter about the recent appointments to the Gilford Community Power Aggregation Committee, I am honored to be one of the four volunteers appointed. Residents interested in serving were asked to submit a letter of interest by Aug. 4, which I did. I was unaware that applications would be reviewed and a decision made as quickly as Aug. 9.
Ms. Johnson stated in her letter that “only one prospective volunteer was present, and not one of those selected, so one could not ask them about their interest or background in the subject or detect whether they intend to move smartly forward or slow walk the process as much as possible.”
In my application, I did lay out my experience as the founding executive director of the Belknap County Economic Development Council serving from 1992 to 2007 and my previous position also as an economic developer in Vermont.
Based on my experience, I expressed my concern about the cost and provision of electrical power especially when it comes to expanding and attracting businesses. Also I spoke of my formation of a committee to explore establishing a solar farm to serve an area of Gilford and how unfortunately the projections were too costly for our nonprofit group, but we continue to explore other options.
I am not acquainted with the other members selected, but I doubt any will “slow walk the process as much as possible” which is another concern voiced.
Finding a solution or, hopefully, solutions will not happen in a matter of weeks and any action will undoubtedly require input and approval/vote of residents.
Please know I am prepared to bring my creativity to the task and put the work in necessary for the town and residents of Gilford to benefit.
