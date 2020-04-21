To The Daily Sun,
In all honesty, I debated expressing my opinions about the current crisis that is further impacting LRGHealthcare. It is important to keep in mind that the H in LRGH stands for health care; this is broader than the term hospital. Early leadership recognized the importance of primary (and preventive) health care services being accessible in the towns throughout the region. They also recognized that few primary care providers, especially recently graduates into the medical field, could afford to establish practices in rural areas.
Services were established, first with partnerships and later independently by LRGHealthcare, in Meredith, New Hampton, Bristol, Moultonborough, Belmont, Franklin and Tilton. LRGH covered the operating costs of these centers employing the physicians and provided the nursing and administrative staff.
Truly for a rural area where the need for health care especially preventive services is great, LRGH was both proactive and innovative. Certainly, this approach attracted many of the talented doctors we have today. As one of the medical staff said in a recent article, medical providers with LRGH are not motivated by money, but to serve the community.
So as we have these discussions, let’s remember what is at stake is more than a hospital — it is the every day, preventive health care services for our greater community. There are very few entities/hospitals that operate this way or have been visionary like LRGH.
LRGH’s CEO may wish to consider me one of the angry community members, but I am more baffled about what has transpired in recent years — the closing of several practices, the dismissal of doctors and staff because of insufficient billing hours, and the closing of walk-in-care when two for-profit walk-in-care entities are now established just a few miles away. There also was the elimination of a maternity ward when the region is desperately trying to attract young families to the area, yet adding offerings that can only be classed as cosmetic surgery. Now one must ask, did we even have a plan for a regional emergency, let alone a pandemic?
To quote, CEO Kevin Donovan, “The silver lining of the current crises is the opportunity to create a viable, long-term plan for health care in the region.” The residents of the Lake Region and Belknap County have done this many times before to address a crises — whether it was unemployment, economic development, housing, education, mental health, or drug addiction. Let’s do it now to preserve the quality health care services we have had. I would like to challenge the leadership in the City of Laconia and the county to establish a committee and work with the board and physicians of LRGH to find a solution so we can retain comprehensive health care services for our greater community, not just keep the doors of a hospital open.
I do not think there will be any existing entity that will be interested as a partner in the scope of our community-wide services so why not look into creating our own entity to take over LRGHealthcare? We have creative people in our community who have proven before there are ways to address the issues. One option might be that LRGH becomes employee owned or a community owned corporation or a combination of both. The only thing we have to lose is the quality of care from a dedicated group of medical providers.
Eliza Leadbeater
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.