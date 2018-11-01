To The Daily Sun,
Candidates for public office and their supporters tell you what the candidate is going to do if elected. This letter of endorsement is a little different in that it will inform you about one candidate’s qualifications personally observed over many years and let you decide for yourself.
I first met Eliza Leadbeater over 22 years ago when she was selected as the first executive director of the then named Belknap County Economic Development Council, now the Belknap Economic Development Council. I had the privilege of being a board member of that organization for 12 years; almost all of them with Eliza at the helm. So from my vantage point of almost a dozen years observing Eliza in that role and in the years since, here are the characteristics I saw day in and day out with Eliza:
She’s an analytical thinker who doesn’t rush her decisions; she’s thoughtful, reflective, and deliberate. Eliza researches both sides of issues thoroughly and then communicates well and often with all affected parties.
She considers long-term consequences of any decision prior to implementing. As an independent businesswoman and Economic Development Council leader, she practiced sound policies of fiscal responsibility. Eliza was always guided by what’s best for the working families of N.H. She has an unparalleled knowledge of economic trends, issues and procedures.
I always found Eliza to be an excellent listener who, after weighing all the issues, is decisive and then implements and executes tasks well. All the above characteristics were observed by me when dealing with Eliza over 20+ years.
If the qualities listed above are what you’d like to see in your next state representative from District 2 (Meredith/Gilford), then Eliza Leadbeater, Independent, for state representative should get your vote.
Don Morrissey
Gilford
