To The Daily Sun,
Residents of Belknap County, District 2 — Meredith and Gilford —please vote for Eliza Leadbeater on November 6th. Eliza is running as an Independent candidate for the Office of State Representative from District 2. There are several well-qualified candidates running for four (4) District 2 Representative openings, but Eliza’s incredible background and experience make her the most qualified.
Recently I read letters To the Editor in the Thursday, October 25th edition of The Gilford Steamer supporting Eliza. The first was written by Wes Dull, a Gilford resident. The letter states in part:
• Experience in business, education, visionary leadership, economic development.
• Cares about her community and is driven to help improve the lives of people in the community.
• Honesty, no hidden agendas.
• If these are the qualities and skills you consider important for your Representative in the New Hampshire House of representatives, and you live in Belknap County District 2 (Meredith-Gilford), then please consider casting one of your votes for independent candidate Eliza Leadbeater.
The other Letter was written by (Former Rep.) Barbara Zeckhausen, Laconia. It highlights Eliza’s commitment to community and her vast spectrum of knowledge and experience in business, education, the arts, housing, daycare, economic development, etc.
I have known Eliza for twenty-six (26) years and the statements in the Letters portray her accurately. Having worked as a volunteer with several organizations Eliza championed, I can attest to her being an incredibly talented person who uses her talents, leadership skills, and tremendous energy for community betterment, thereby improving the lives of residents in the region.
On Tuesday, November 6th, please cast one of your four (4) votes for District 2 Representatives for Eliza Leadbeater.
Bill Seed
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.