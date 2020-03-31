To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to you as a New Hampshire physician to express my great concern about the coronavirus situation here in our state. My concern is based on the exponential curve of infection growth.
We here in N.H. are at the beginning of the curve, the slow and flat portion of the curve. While I am writing to you the curve is changing, picking up in speed and steepness. During the last 1-2 weeks many people from other states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts are already returning to their summer homes, shoppers from out of state, hikers and climbers etc. are increasing. At our supermarkets you could observe last weekend a significant increase of out of state car, also in the parking lot of Mount Major.
It is not difficult to realize the change within a short period of time. With this change the population of New Hampshire is exposed to a higher rate of coronavirus transmission. New York city has at this moment the highest infection rate in the world. It is critically important to stop further spread of the virus as early as possible.
If we don't take action in addition to the stay at home order, N.H. will be in the steep portion of the exponential curve. Now is the time we still can make a great impact to prevent a new wave of transmission coming towards us.
Today the governor of Rhode Island Gina M. Raimondo made the following announcement in response to the COVID-19 crisis:
Domestic Travel: Starting today, Rhode Island will have highway signs directing all out-of-state drivers to pull over at information stations on the southern border with Connecticut. State police will ensure that anyone planning to stay in Rhode Island knows that they're required to quarantine for 14 days. National Guard members will ask drivers to provide their contact information to be passed on to the Department of Health.
If we will not act now the health care system will be overwhelmed and will fail us , and a large number of people will die including doctors and nurses. N.H. has a high population of people over age 65 who are particularly vulnerable. Thousands of those surviving and their families will be traumatized for a long period of time, aside from the significant impact on our economy, and also potentially on our democratic system.
This is an unparalleled crisis.
Why do we not take the necessary steps?
Thank you for your understanding.
Elisabeth Pott-Grinstein, M.D.
Laconia
