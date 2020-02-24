To The Daily Sun,
The Town of Bristol will soon hold its local elections (Tuesday, March 10) and its annual Town Meeting (Saturday, March 14). It is our opportunity as citizens of the town for our voices to be heard and our public officials elected.
One of the warrant articles we will consider at Town Meeting is whether or not Bristol should change to an SB2 form of voting on issues before the citizens. I am a concerned citizen who has recently done some research on the controversial issue of SB2 and what it might mean for Bristol.
Here’s what I learned: SB2, named for the senate bill that outlines the process, is a mechanism that would eliminate Town Meeting and instead the process includes a budget hearing open to the public (which we currently have) and a deliberative session where voters can learn about the warrant articles and can debate and amend them. However, they do not take a final vote on any of the articles. All of the issues are decided at the polls.
This may sound like a good idea, and there are definitely some positive aspects, but the reality is that, in the towns that have adopted SB2, turnout at the deliberative sessions is very low. In an article in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript from February 2019, in Bennington, New Ipswich, and Rindge, less than 3% of eligible voters actually attended the deliberative session in the prior year. In 2017 in Rindge, only about 1% of voters attended the deliberative session.
In a piece from CitizensCount.com, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide objective information about issues of concern to New Hampshire citizens, the following is a list of arguments against SB2 written by Sally Humer:
• Loss of resident interest and poor attendance at the deliberative session.
• Loss of control over town budget.
• Long, drawn-out process and uninformed voters.
• Additional costs when SB2 is added.
• Special-interest groups can overwhelm town budgets to get their way.
• Not necessary to change to SB2 to garner its advantages.
I have personally benefited from attendance at Town Meetings where there is an opportunity to hear from the public and our local officials and learn about the pros and cons of issues and then have an opportunity to vote and have a real-time experience of democracy at work.
Don’t forget to vote on March 10 and come to the Town Meeting on March 14. There is free child care, refreshments available, and it is a great opportunity to catch up with our fellow townspeople. Vote NO on SB2 for Bristol.
Rosemary D’Arcy
Bristol
