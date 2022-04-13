To The Daily Sun,
On Saturday, April 9, Got Lunch - Ashland & Holderness sponsored a “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” at the Common Man restaurant in Ashland that was a very successful event. We are very grateful to all who enjoyed the wonderful breakfast provided by the Common Man staff, and to all those who contributed the baskets that were raffled off and to our Easter Bunny.
Special thanks go to the Common Man Ashland’s manager, Scott McCann, and chef, Sheila Heald, whose cooperation and generosity were extraordinary.
We at Got Lunch – Ashland & Holderness are very grateful for the community that gives such great support for our mission. We look forward to offering our summer program of providing healthy lunch foods to the children of our two communities.
Elena Worrall
New Hampton
