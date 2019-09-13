To The Daily Sun,
I understand Senator Shaheen wants to abolish the Electoral College. I know that the Electoral College is not perfect, but in the last 45 presidential elections it has worked okay more than 90 percent of the time. If I could find any politician of either party who is correct 90 percent of the time I would vote for that person to be president for life!
So, Senator Shaheen, I don't think that abolishing the Electoral College is a good idea unless you can come up with a solution that can work 100 percent of the time.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
