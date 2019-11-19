To The Daily Sun,
Last week’s article on the survey of the legislative attendance of our state representatives was very enlightening.
When someone is elected to be a state representative, their main job is simply to show up. A great sage once said that at least 80% of success in life comes from merely showing up. But some of our reps obviously never got that message.
What are the essential duties of a state rep? Attendance and voting on bills in the House committee on which you serve; attendance and voting on all bills before the full House; and attendance and voting on matters before the County Delegation, such as the County budget.
It was especially fascinating to read the comment attributed to the rep from Belknap County with the worst attendance record, participating in only 38% of roll call votes, attendance at only 52% of official legislative days, and attendance at committee meetings (as he described it) “every now and then.”
Notwithstanding that miserable record, he is quoted as saying that he will not seek re-election in District 3, from which he was elected, but will seek election next year from District 2, since he will be moving to Gilford. (District 2 is comprised of Gilford and Meredith and has four state reps.)
I suppose he can run for a District 2 seat based on his vast experience of not showing up very much, with the promise that, if elected from District 2, he will use his prior vast experience to show up even less in the future. Experience counts!
If someone who is elected cannot or will not actively do the job of committee work, voting with the full House on bills, and actively participating in the work of the County Delegation, for any reason, the honorable thing to do is to resign and let the vacant seat be filled by someone who is willing to show up and do what is expected of them by the voters. Or better yet, simply do not run for the position in the first place.
When I was privileged to be a state rep from Belknap District 2 in the 2017-18 biennium, over the two-year term, I voted on hundreds of bills, attended virtually all committee meetings, voted in the full House on numerous votes, attended nearly every legislative session, and attended and voted at virtually every meeting of the County Delegation, save only for a handful when I was out of the country.
I did not file to run for re-election in the November 2018 elections for the 2019-20 biennium because of family issues that have now been resolved.
So, I will be filing to run for state representative from Belknap District 2 this coming year and I respectfully ask that the voters of Gilford and Meredith return me to the House.
Working for you is a job I take very seriously.
Norm Silber
Gilford
