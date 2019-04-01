To The Daily Sun,
We hear a constant beat of dissatisfaction with our country’s history and government. Judging and acting from a foundation which secured rights to do so. Wanting what can’t be given or received. The Irish suffered greatly at the hands of the British, yet looking forward wish for others that the wind always be to their back.
Our State was the first to declare its independence from Britain, establishing a government via a constitution of the people. That is when our greatness began. After the war of independence a second constitution was written and approved by vote of the citizens of the state, which lent its reason to the writing of the constitution which established the federal government years later. It was then that America’s greatness began; no other people in history had written a charter establishing itself solely by the will of the population. Written to limit the powers of government and secure certain rights to the people.
Such rights as life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Spelled out as the right to defend one’s self, family & property. There is no stated limit to that right. If one finds it necessary to use deadly force that is within the secured constitutional right.
That here in New Hampshire an individual has that right, then by extension the state itself has that right, acting in their stead. A child has no defense against their molester, an elder no match against another’s attack, an officer of the law restricted to take action shot dead without reason. Had any of these or others found reason to defend ones self and that defense resulted in the death of the assailant they would be justified and be guilty of no crime. That any “sane” person knows they are doing wrong, are willfully committing a crime in their assault, that the state, after a trail finds the individual guilty of the capital crime and executes them that action is within reason. If and when the state doesn’t have that right it will not be long before the individual won’t.
For near a thousand years individuals have been kissing and touching the foot of the statue of St. Peter at the Vatican, their gentle act of devotion has worn away the big toe. Such we are to believe is the loving intent of our current Democrat Legislature to void the death penalty in the state. Given enough time they will remove our rights, by each caring loving touch. Elected officials are sworn to uphold and protect our constitution, they are not elected to change it as they see fit.
In Venezuela under Chavez their gun rights were taken way, the people thought it reasonable at the time, in the last 18 years only the government and the “bad” guys have guns, the people have no defense. We don’t have to worry, it can’t happen here; but it did happen here and back in 1786 the people asserted their rights.
A parent’s loving kiss may bring peace to a child, that it may grow strong; but we the people are not the child, the government we created is. We must strengthen and maintain our foundation not dissolve it.
http://stpetersbasilica.info/Statues/StPeter/StPeter.htm
https://www.foxnews.com/world/venezuelans-regret-gun-prohibition-we-could-have-defended-ourselves
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
