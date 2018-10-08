To The Daily Sun,
Please join me in voting for Mike Cryans for Executive Council, District 1, to protect the reproductive health of Granite State women. The Executive Council oversees the business of the entire state, including approval of all contracts. Cryans has promised to vote “yes” to continue funding of Planned Parenthood that provides reproductive health services throughout the state.
In 2017 Joe Kenney, Cryan’s opponent, voted against such a two-year contract with Planned Parenthood. Had Kenney prevailed, 12,000 women would been denied crucial health care services. A vote for Mike Cryans on November 6 is a vote for continued access to reproductive health care for all women of our state.
Margaret Merritt
Center Sandwich
